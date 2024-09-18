Syed Hussien wants to preserve family spirit among constituents

KLUANG: Refusing to promise the moon and stars, Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah, 40, instead prefers to remain modest but determined to preserve the family spirit enjoyed by the constituents of the Mahkota state assembly.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) by-election candidate for the seat said despite his family being well-known in the constituency, he was nevertheless surprised with the reception he has received from people of all walks.

“I am comfortable with them (Mahkota constituency residents). We will maintain this family spirit. All levels of society here, irrespective of race and religion, have the space to tell me their problems.

“I am no stranger to them because this is also one of the first places I had visited after becoming a member of the Kluang Municipal Council,“ he said after meeting the Indian community at Balai Raya Kampung Padang Tembak here on Tuesday (Sept 17).

Meanwhile, Johor Unity, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman K. Raven Kumar said the MIC will step up its campaign to meet as many Indian voters as possible to garner support for Syed Hussien.

Based on statistics, out of the 66,318 voters in the Mahkota state assembly seat, eight percent comprise the Indian community and according to Raven Kumar the Indian community’s reception of Syed Hussien has been very positive.

“They already know Syed Hussien, and some even know his father and grandfather. His family is from Kluang. That makes it easier for the people to accept and campaign among the local community,“ he said.

The Mahkota state assembly by-election on Sept 28, will see a straight fight between Syed Hussien and Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Mohamad Haizan Jaafar.

The by-election is held following the death of its incumbent, Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, while receiving treatment at the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital here on Aug 2.