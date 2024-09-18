Mahkota by-election - BN candidate’s key focus to strengthen ‘Maju Johor’ concept

KLUANG: Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah, the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Mahkota state by-election, has emphasised that enhancing the ‘Maju Johor’ concept will be a central agenda.

He said ‘Maju Johor’ encompasses various aspects, highlighting the importance and well-being of all residents in the state.

“It covers every aspect and layer of society, including youths, the elderly, women and children. Therefore, reinforcing the ‘Maju Johor’ concept will be one of our main focuses in the Mahkota constituency,” he said.

Syed Hussien, who is also the Kluang Umno Youth chief, said this to reporters after attending a meeting with entrepreneurs organised by the National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (TEKUN Nasional) today. The event was also attended by TEKUN chairman Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid and his deputy Mohd Sany Hamzan.

The ‘Maju Johor’ agenda, launched by the state government in 2023, aims to transform Johor into a developed state by 2030, addressing economic development, social safety nets, infrastructure and basic needs, cleanliness and environmental sustainability as well as youth.

When asked about the voter response so far, Syed Hussien said that feedback has been positive, although he has not had the chance to meet half of the 66,318 voters due to the large number.

He said he would continue with the current door-to-door campaign approach and plans to intensify it during the second week of the campaign period to reach as many voters as possible.

“We believe that this type of smaller-scale campaign is more effective because voters seem more comfortable when met individually or in small groups. Therefore, we will continue to focus on targeted groups as appropriate,” he said.

Regarding today’s meeting, Syed Hussien said that local entrepreneurs raised the need for enhanced support for their sector and better connectivity with relevant business agencies and departments.

The Mahkota state by-election, scheduled for Sept 28, will see a straight fight between Syed Hussien and Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Mohamad Haizan Jaafar.

This by-election follows the death of the incumbent, Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, on Aug 2 while receiving treatment at Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital.