Targeted diesel subsidy: Ops kesan 2.0 to commence tomorrow - Armizan

KOTA BHARU: Ops Kesan 2.0 will commence tomorrow in preparation for the targeted diesel subsidy implementation, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He said the operation aims to curb profiteering and price manipulation using the adjustments of diesel prices at petrol stations as an excuse.

“The ministry will conduct thorough monitoring and enforcement based on the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

“Any parties found exploiting the situation by manipulating prices and service charges will face stern action,” he told reporters after launching Ops Kesan 2.0 here today.

The operation is a continuation of Ops Kesan 1.0, which was carried out to monitor the impact of the service tax hike on March 1.

According to Armizan, the authorities would employ five new approaches in Ops Kesan 2.0, including collecting price and service charges data starting May 2 to be used as a comparison before and after the targeted subsidy is implemented.

“The ministry has also established a special task force consisting of 15 members at the headquarters level to coordinate and resolve issues arising from the implementation of the targeted diesel subsidy programme.

“Additionally, the operation hours of the Enforcement Command Centre will be extended by two hours, from 9 am to 10 pm daily, to ensure prompt investigation of complaints received regarding the Subsidised Diesel Control System as well as price and service charge increase,” he said.

Armizan said the ministry has also introduced standard operating procedures for managing complaints related to charges, prices and supply, including follow-up actions that must be taken within 24 hours of receiving the complaints.

“We have also provided a dedicated complaint channel at 012-6654292, or via WhatsApp at 019-2794317 / 019-8488000, the e-Aduan KPDN portal at http://eaduan.kpdn.gov.my, the call centre at 1-800-886-800 or through the Ez ADU KPDN app,” he said.

Earlier, Armizan held an engagement session with over 150 petrol station operators across Kelantan.