Teacher charged with trespassing into ex-boyfriend’s office

SLIM RIVER: A female teacher was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with trespassing into her ex-boyfriend’s office last March.

The accused, N. Retha, 41, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to her before Magistrate G. Phulrani Kaur.

Retha, a senior assistant for co-curricular activities, is alleged to have committed criminal trespass by entering the office of P. Navaneeth, 35, at about 3 pm at a clinic in the Muallim district on March 3.

She was charged under Section 447 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum jail sentence of six months or a fine of up to RM3,000, or both, on conviction.

The case was prosecuted by deputy public prosecutor Nor Syahirah Azahar, who offered bail of RM4,000 with one surety and an additional condition that the accused be prohibited from approaching the victim until the case is concluded.

Lawyer N. Villasini requested a lower bail, saying the accused is a single mother of two children, aged 14 and 16, has a father with a heart condition, and has served as a teacher for 21 years.

The court granted bail at RM2,000 with the additional condition that the accused is prohibited from approaching the victim until the case is disposed of.

It set Oct 18 for the next mention and document submission.