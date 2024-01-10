From witches to cannibals, Halloween fever hits this October

IT is that time of the year again, as we welcome the spooky season with a curated list of TV shows and films. Agatha All Along Insidious and perfidious, Agatha Harkness is back with a vengeance. For those who relish a good villain, Agatha’s comeback is as dark and twisted as you would expect. After losing her powers, Agatha was cursed to live out her days as a quirky housewife. When a mysterious teenager breaks her curse, he thrusts her back into the tempting grip of chaos magic and introduces her to the Witches’ Road, a dark path of trials that promises to restore what she has lost but only if she can face its twisted challenges. Agatha All Along promises horror enthusiasts the jumps, thrills and chills as the witch runs into old friends and formidable enemies.

The Judge from Hell They say that a judge’s only obligation is to the law but what happens when there is something a little more sinister hiding behind the strike of her gavel? Judge Bitna (Park Shin-hye) has become infamous for dishing out extremely light sentences but little do the public know about her ulterior motives. Bitna is secretly on a mission to drag ten souls into the depths of hell, and she has been remarkably successful, until Detective Daon (Kim Jae-yeong) enters the scene. His kind and gentle demeanour unexpectedly stirs romantic feelings in Bitna, complicating her agenda. Will she complete her mission or will Detective Daon turn her plans upside down?

The First Omen The First Omen is a must-watch for horror fans, especially those familiar with the 1976 classic The Omen. Set in the early 70s in Rome, the film follows Margaret Daino, who arrives at the Vizzardeli Orphanage, eager to take her vows and begin her life as a devoted nun before things take a sinister turn.

The Boogeyman You should always be careful of who you let into your home – if you are lucky, it could be a friendly stranger and if you are not, it could be something much more sinister, like the boogeyman. As grief intertwines with horror, The Boogeyman is a must-watch for those who enjoy a twisted tale.