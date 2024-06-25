Technician charged with beating up wife in PD hotel

PORT DICKSON: A technician who went viral for allegedly beating up his wife at a hotel here last month, was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Mohd Ridwan Mat Nasir, 37, however, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out before Magistrate Uthman Abd Ghani.

The man was alleged to have used criminal force on his 38-year-old spouse at the hotel at 9.50 am on May 24. He was arrested after a 30-second video showing a man hitting a woman at a hotel went viral on social media last week.

The charge under Section 352A of the Penal Code carries imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both if convicted.

The court allowed the accused bail of RM2,500 in one surety and ordered him not to disturb his wife until the case was solved. July 23 was set for submission of documents.

Prosecuting officer, Insp Nor Asiah Mahmud acted for the prosecution, while a lawyer from the National Legal Aid Foundation, A Krishnaveni represented the accused.