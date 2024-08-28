Teen arrested after viral ‘wheelie’ stunt on motorcycle

PETALING JAYA: A 15-year-old boy has been arrested by police after a video of him performing a dangerous ‘wheelie’ on a motorcycle went viral across social media platforms.

In a statement on its Facebook page, IPD Hilir Perak wrote: “On Aug 26 at around 5pm, based on information from the public and intelligence gathered, a team of officers from the Traffic Investigation & Enforcement Division of Hilir Perak IPD arrested a male individual at the PPR Flats, Teluk Intan.”

“He had been performing a dangerous “wheelie” stunt at KM 1, Jalan Changkat Jong, Teluk Intan, which posed a serious risk to himself and other road users.

“The suspect was taken to the Hilir Perak traffic division for further action. The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous riding on public roads,” it said.

“The police maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards dangerous driving or riding.

“If found guilty, the individual could face a prison sentence of up to five years and a fine ranging from RM5,000 to RM15,000.

“Additionally, the offender would lose their eligibility to hold or obtain a driving licence for five years from the date of conviction,” it emphasised.