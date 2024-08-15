Guardians in the dock as two underaged bikers killed in wheelie joust

KUALA LUMPUR: Underaged-driving has again reared its ugly head on the indifference of parents or guardians, as a wheelie stunt by two 13-year-old teenage friends ended in a fatal tragedy when both died after their motorcycles collided near the Elmina Business Park in Sungai Buloh, Selangor last night.

Sungai Buloh police chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said in the 11.20pm incident, the motorcycles of the two friends collided head-on during the stunt where a biker lifts the front wheel, as mat rempits notoriously show off at dangerously high speed.

“As a result, the two astride Yamaha Lagenda and Yamaha Ego Solariz motorcycles died at the scene. Post-mortem was carried out at the Sungai Buloh Hospital and the case is being investigated in accordance with Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Hafiz asked parents or guardians to control their children, especially minors, to prevent them from the deadly web of illegal night racing because such acts can be fatal and endanger other road users.

On whether the message of underaged-driving by minors will be driven home, he said as the two motorcyclists are underaged, the guardians can be charged under Section 39 of the Road Transport Act 1987 which is an offence since underaged individuals drive without a licence (below age 16).

“Parents can also be subject to action in accordance with Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 which outlines offences involving abuse, neglect and abandonment or exposure of children to danger,” he said.

Mohd Hafiz also highlighted the statistics of fatal accidents due to racing or speeding in the Sungai Buloh area for the months of January to August 2024 and it showed a drastic increase with seven investigation papers opened involving 11 motorcyclists who died.

“Compared to last year, only three investigation papers were opened involving three motorcyclists who died and this increase is very worrying,” he said.

Mohd Hafiz also invited all in the community to be the eyes and ears of the authorities to combat the issue of illegal racing.