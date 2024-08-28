Teen motorcyclist injured after being hit by falling tree

IPOH: A teenager was injured after the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a falling tree on Jalan Ban Pisang, Tebuk Panchor, Bagan Serai, late last night.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations, Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad, said they were alerted to the incident at 11.55 pm, and a team from the Bagan Serai station arrived at the scene about half an hour later.

“It is understood that the victim was on his way to Bukit Merah when a tree fell across the road and struck him.

“The 18-year-old victim, who sustained head and back injuries, was given initial treatment by EMRS personnel before being sent to Taiping Hospital for further treatment,“ he told Bernama.

Sabarodzi said firemen cleared the fallen tree by about 12.40 am.