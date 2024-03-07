Teen nabbed over suspected Euro 2024 betting

KUALA LUMPUR: A teenage boy was arrested at a cafe in Bandar Sunway yesterday, on suspicion of being involved in betting on Euro 2024 football matches.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the 19-year-old teenager was arrested at 12.50 midnight and police also confiscated his mobile phone for having gambling activities in betting on Euro 2024.

“The teenager was remanded for three days until July 5 and the case was investigated under Section 6(3) of the Gambling Act 1953 (Act 495),“ he said in a statement, here today.

He said that the teenager’s arrest was part of Op Soga operation which began on June 14 until July 14.

Meanwhile, Wan Azlan said so far, a total of eight raids have been carried out around Subang Jaya area by Subang Jaya CID, Sunway City police station and Selangor police contingent headquarters CID.

He said from the raids, the police arrested nine individuals aged 19 to 35 and confiscated nine mobile phone units that had gambling activities for Euro 2024 betting.

The case was investigated under Section 6(3) of the Gambling Act 1953 and an immigration offence under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155).

Members of the public who have information on criminal and gambling cases are told to channel the information to the police via telephone number 03-78627222 (District Control Centre, Subang Jaya).