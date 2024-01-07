Teenager among 35 individuals arrested in “Op Mabuk” in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: The police arrested 35 individuals, including a 16-year-old, in an operation codenamed “Op Mabuk” conducted at various locations simultaneously statewide yesterday.

Johor Police Chief CP M Kumar said those arrested consisted of 33 men and two women aged between 16 and 60.

He said 32 of them were arrested under Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987 for driving under the influence of alcohol, while three others were arrested for speeding under Section 42(1) of the same law.

“We also confiscated a car and 10 motorcycles,” he said in a statement.

Kumar said a total of 1,417 individuals and 1,302 vehicles were inspected during the operation.

A total of 481 summonses for various offences were issued to the errant motorists, he said.