Teenager drowns while taking a dip in the river after school

KUALA NERUS: A happy outing for seven friends who decided to go swimming in Sungai Terengganu, at Kampung Batin, Seberang Takir near here, ended in tragedy when one of them drowned this afternoon.

Kuala Terengganu fire and rescue station (BBP) Senior Fire Officer Muhammad Hafiz Mohd Nor said in the 4.05pm incident, the victim, Nor Danish Hafidz Nor Azman, 15, was said to be bathing in the river after school with his friends.

“The fire department received an emergency call at 4.22 pm and arrived at the scene at 4.29 pm with six members from the Kuala Terengganu Fire and Rescue station, six members of the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) as well as four machines including a FRT (Fire Rescue Tender).

“The victim’s body was found at 5.40 pm after the search and rescue team made the first dive at 5.35 pm about 50 metres from the edge and at a depth of three metres at the bottom of the river,” he said at the scene.

He said the body of the SMK Seberang Takir Complex student was handed over to police for further action.

Meanwhile, a friend of the victim, Muhammad Farid Ashraf Faizul, 15, recalled how the incident unfolded, claiming Nor Danish Hafidz was walking on a barge anchored by the river, before he jumped into the river and got into difficulties.

“Suddenly, his hands were waving wildly, I jumped in to try and save him but I didn’t have enough breath to reach him and decided to swim back to the bank. After that one of our friends called the villagers for help,” he said.

The teenager added that Nor Danish Hafidz, who lives in Taman Permint Perdana Fasa Dua in Kampung Batin near here, had also gone to the river to swim at the same location yesterday and had also struggled but survived.

“And today he (the victim) again wanted to swim in the river and said he wanted to take a dip there for the last time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Hafiz advised parents to monitor the activities of their children after school to avoid unwanted incidents.