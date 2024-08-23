Tengku Puteri Afzan and FD Idzham tie the knot

KUANTAN: The daughter of the Sultan of Pahang, Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Afzan Aminah Hafidzatullah, and her partner FD Idzham FD Iskandar were successfully wed in a ceremony held at Balai Mahkota, Istana Abdulaziz, here this evening.

The royal wedding ceremony was witnessed by Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and his consort Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, who were dressed in royal yellow.

Also present were Tengku Mahkota Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, the siblings of Tengku Puteri Afzan, members of the Pahang royal family, as well as Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Investment, Trade, and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

The royal couple - looking elegant in a white baju Melayu and baju kurung - was solemnised by the representative of Al-Sultan Abdullah, Pahang Mufti Prof Datuk Dr Asmadi Mohamed Naim.

Following the solemnisation ceremony, the groom was led to perform the Sunnah prayers before the event continued with the presentation of the ‘mas kahwin’ (dowry) - a copy of the Quran - to Tengku Puteri Afzan, who was seated on the wedding dais.

The ceremony then proceeded with the exchange of wedding rings by both bride and groom, followed by the ‘Merenjis’ ceremony, led by Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah, with Tengku Hassanal joining in. This was followed by the groom’s parents, Datuk Seri Fateh Iskandar Mohamed Mansor and Datin Seri Hafizah Mohd Zakaria.

Throughout the ceremony, Tunku Azizah appeared emotional and was seen wiping tears on several occasions before embracing her beloved princess at the end.

The royal wedding events began today with the solemnisation ceremony, followed by the henna ceremony tomorrow, and the wedding reception on Sunday.

All the ceremonies are scheduled to start at 8 pm and will be broadcast live on two large screens at Dataran Majlis Bandaraya Kuantan (MBK) and one at Tasik KotaSAS.

A Bernama survey at MBK today found the area filled with people at 8 pm to witness the ceremony, with eight photo-taking locations set up for visitors.