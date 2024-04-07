Terengganu KPDN seizes 25,000 litres of misappropriated diesel

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) seized 25,000 litres of diesel worth about RM110,750 in a raid at Kampung Mengabang Kapal, Kuala Nerus, near here, yesterday.

Its Terengganu director Saharuddin Mohd Kia said the raid, conducted by eight enforcement officers and policemen at 2.30 pm at a coastal erosion control project site, resulted from a week-long investigation by his team.

“The contractor company failed to produce a permit or authorisation letter from the Supply Officer to store diesel at the location.

“An inspection found two skid tanks containing some 25,000 litres of diesel. The project site supervisor, a 25-year-old local, was arrested to assist in the investigation,“ he said in a statement today.

He said an investigation paper has been opened and further investigation is being conducted under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

“KPDN wants to issue a stern warning to all parties and emphasise that the ministry will not compromise with any party found to be involved in the misappropriation of subsidised controlled goods.

“The public is encouraged to be the eyes and ears of the authorities by providing information, especially regarding the misappropriation of subsidised controlled goods,“ he said.