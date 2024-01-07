Terengganu RTD issues over 5,000 sumonses under Ops HRAA 2024

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Road Transport Department (RTD) has issued 5,140 summonses for various offences in the Special Hari Raya Aidiladha Operation (HRAA) which ended yesterday.

Its director Mohd Zamri Samion said five common offences include not having competent driver’s license (CDL), driving with expired Motor Vehicle License (LKM), not having insurance cover, dark windscreens and fancy registration number plate.

Apart from that, he said 191 vehicles including motorcycles, motorcars, lorries and other private vehicles were seized in the HRAA Ops which started on June 10.

“A total of 31,091 vehicles were inspected during Op HRAAs throughout Terengganu with actions taken against to 2,510 vehicles.

“A total of 110 RTD enforcement officers are involved in the HRAA Ops to reduce road fatalities, especially in the 17 fatal accident areas around federal roads in the state,“ he said at the HRAA Ops 2024 Round-Up press conference at the Terengganu State RTD, today. Commenting further, Mohd Zamri said besides the five common offences, RTD also detected several other offences often taken for granted by road users.

These include not wearing a helmet, carrying dangerous cargo, not wearing a seat belt, failing to obey a red light, overtaking dangerously on the left and overloading.