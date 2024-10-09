Tesla opens service centre in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Tesla announced that its new service centre in Penang will be opened today to cater to its growing customers in Malaysia’s northern region.

Its regional director, Isabel Fan, said this would be Tesla’s second service centre in Malaysia, following the establishment of the first centre on the same premise as Tesla Malaysia’s headquarters in Cyberjaya.

“The centre in Penang is our investment so that our customers can have peace of mind if they ever need to have their cars checked or fixed,” she said at the Tesla’s Updates in Penang event in Gurney Plaza shopping centre here today.

Fan noted that Tesla owners seldom need their vehicles checked at the service centres because most solutions could be relayed to customers online.

She said the service centre, located at Taman Perindustrian Seberang Jaya in Perai, offers 24/7 service support and is equipped with a state-of-the-art body and paint workshop.

To promote sustainable mobility in the Northern region, Fan said from Thursday (Sept 12) onwards, new Tesla owners would be able to take delivery of their cars in Penang instead of travelling to Kuala Lumpur to collect their vehicles.

“Over two days (Sept 12-13), about 25 vehicles will be handed over to new Tesla owners in the state,” she said.

Meanwhile, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow was also present to launch Tesla’s first V4 Supercharger Station in Penang, located at the basement parking of the shopping centre.

He said that with this addition, Tesla’s charging network in Malaysia has grown to 12 Supercharging Stations with a total of 56 chargers, as well as 13 Destination Charging stations with 69 chargers.