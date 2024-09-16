Three deaths recorded in accidents involving RXZ Members 6.0 participants

KUALA TERENGGANU: Three fatalities were recorded in accidents involving participants of the We Are RXZ Members 6.0 2024 programme in Terengganu.

State police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin said two of the fatal incidents occurred on East Coast Highway 2 (LPT 2), with the third death resulting from a crash on Jalan Kuala Terengganu-Kuantan, near Kampung Kelulut in the Marang district.

“The victims were identified as Abdul Salim Mohamed Hashim, 58, from Batu Gajah, Perak; Mohamad Firdaus Abdul Rashid, 29, from Jempol, Negeri Sembilan; and Ahmad Amir Muhamad, 29, from Temerloh, Pahang,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Khairi said the police issued 89 summonses for various offences during a two-day operation around Kuala Terengganu and Kuala Nerus.

According to him, the most recorded offences were exhaust modifications, no side mirrors and incomplete accessories.

The RXZ Members 6.0 programme, held over two days from Sept 13, drew approximately 40,000 participants from all over the country.