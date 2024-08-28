Tighter mpox screening at KLIA Terminal 1, says Dzulkefly

SEPANG: The Ministry of Health (MOH), in collaboration with Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd, has tightened screening procedures for travelers entering through Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 as part of its measures to mitigate the risk of mpox transmission.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad stated that every traveler arriving on international flights will be screened by thermal scanners.

“In addition, if the flight originates from a high-risk country or if there are symptomatic passengers, all passengers and crew will be directed to the MOH health screening centre near gate C22, where further screening will be conducted.

“If anyone exhibits symptoms such as a high temperature, blistered skin, or swollen glands, they will be given a health alert card and referred to the nearest healthcare facility,“ he told the media after conducting an on-site inspection at KLIA Terminal 1 today.

Accompanying him were Health director-general Datuk Dr. Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan, Public Health deputy director-general Datuk Dr. Norhayati Rusli, and KLIA Public Health specialist Dr. Mohd Nasir Habib.

Dzulkefly reported that since Aug 16 to date, 3.26 million travelers have been screened at all international entry points nationwide.

“To date, no positive cases have been detected,“ he added, noting that 34 suspected mpox cases have been reported at healthcare facilities, of which 33 have tested negative and one is still awaiting results.

He said that currently, 30 MOH staff members are stationed at KLIA Terminal 1 at all times, and the ministry is prepared to increase personnel if necessary.

Other international entry points via land, sea, or air, are also conducting the same screening processes, he added.

Mpox was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern for the second time on Aug 14.

The spread of the clade IIb virus began in 2022 and continues to this day, affecting several countries in Africa.

Mpox typically spreads between humans through close contact with an infected individual.

Infection can also occur through direct close contact with rashes or lesions on the skin of a person exhibiting symptoms of mpox, or through exposure to bodily fluids during intimate relations.