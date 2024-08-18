Time to move beyond politics and prioritise serving the people - Mohd Azmawi Fikri

GUA MUSANG: The victory is not just a moment for celebration, but also a trust and responsibility entrusted for the betterment of the constituents’ future, said Kelantan UMNO Youth chief Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani who successfully recaptured the Nenggiri state seat in the by-election yesterday.

He said that his main focus, as an elected representative, will include addressing issues related to land and housing for the second generation of settlers in the state constituency.

Mohd Azmawi Fikri, who visited the people in Sungai Asap early this morning, said that the process of title ownership for settlers requires the assistance of the state government. He plans to discuss with the authorities, to seek flexibility in supporting this process.

“For the South Kelantan Development Authority (Kesedar), there is already a title for Sungai Asap B, which includes approximately 100 houses. Additionally, Felda has several proposals, which I have been briefed about by Felda representatives, and the second generation of Felda Perasu.

“For others, obtaining a land title is crucial for people-friendly housing units. Many, both young and old, lack these titles, and acquiring them involves a process which needs state government assistance,” he told reporters.

Mohd Azmawi Fikri, who contested for Barisan Nasional (BN), representing the Unity Government, won with a substantial majority, of 3,352 votes, securing 9,091 votes to defeat his challenger, Mohd Rizwadi Ismail from PAS, representing Perikatan Nasional, who received 5,739 votes.

Reflecting on the victory, he attributed the success to several factors, including the trust of young voters and those residing elsewhere, as well as an effective campaign through both physical and social media channels.

“Perhaps our campaign’s success can be attributed to how we connected with the voters. We didn’t make empty promises but focused on maintaining kindness and engagement with the voters. I made an effort to meet as many voters as possible, both in person and via social media,” he explained.

Looking ahead, he pledged to continue working diligently and delivering the best service to the people of the Nenggiri state constituency, regardless of their race or political affiliation.

“Fourteen days was sufficient for campaigning, and now it’s time to focus on our work. I am committed to giving my utmost effort for the people of Nenggiri,” he said.