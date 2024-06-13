TNB boosts power supply on East Coast in conjunction with Aidiladha

KOTA BHARU: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is boosting the power supply, especially on the East Coast, in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration on June 17 through Ops Adha.

TNB chief distribution network officer Mahathir Nor Ismail said 323 initiatives have been identified, including upgrading the capacity of distribution transformers, building new substations and implementing low-voltage system projects.

“...114 locations have been identified to erect substations, of which 30 sites have been granted initial access while the remaining 84 sites are still facing land issues.

“This effort requires cooperation from all parties including landowners and authorities to resolve it,” he said in a statement today.

Mahathir Nor urged consumers to prioritise safety when using electrical appliances, including ensuring all sockets are in good condition, not using too many adaptors and practising energy efficiency tips.

In a related development, according to TNB records, low voltage disruptions involving domestic consumers in Kelantan have dropped by 67 per cent during the Aidilfitri celebration compared to last year, despite recording the highest demand at RM570MV.

He said these disruptions were caused by seasonal increases in demand, which burdens the existing supply system and affects TNB installations, including fuses and other components.

“Customers are urged to contact TNB Customer Service Centre at 15454 or TNB Careline on Facebook for assistance in case of power supply disruptions or when they observe any abnormalities or have doubts regarding TNB installations,” he added.