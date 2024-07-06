PETALING JAYA: A trader was left with a severed nerve on his finger after his brother had struck him with a parang during an amok fit in Kuala Sungai Baru, Melaka on Thursday evening.

The 33-year-old victim was first attacked and hit with a piece of wood by his 27-year-old unemployed younger brother, who also damaged the front of the victim’s motorcycle.

Alor Gajah district police chief Superintendent Ashari Abu Samah said the victim had earlier lodged a police report at the Kuala Sungai Baru station out of concern, prompting four officers and four members of the Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department (RELA) to accompany the complainant back to the location.

“The victim entered the house but he was subsequently attacked using a parang by the suspect, causing him to sustain injuries to his left hand and fingers.

“The suspect was however successfully detained by the police,“ he said in a statement today.

The injured victim was taken to Alor Gajah Hospital before being referred to Melaka Hospital due to serious damage to his left hand.

He said the victim suffered a ruptured tendon, leaving three fingers on his left hand immobile.

“His condition is stable but under monitoring at the Melaka General Hospital ward.

“Police have opened an investigation under Section 326 of the Penal Code for intentionally causing grievous hurt.

“Investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind the amok,“ he said.