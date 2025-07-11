25 NGOs rally in support of PM Anwar at Cherok Tok Kun

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Twenty-five non-governmental organisations (NGO) held a peaceful rally near the family home of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Cherok Tok Kun here today in a sign of solidarity.

Khairul Ishak, president of Bara Juang secretariat, the rally leaders, shared that several political leaders, including Pantai Jerejak assemblyman Fahmi Zainol and Machang Bubok assemblyman Lee Khai Loon, joined in the rally, aimed at protesting a group of individuals who tried to cause a disturbance at the prime minister’s home.

“Today we’re gathering not on a political ticket but as NGOs that want to defend the prime minister,” he told reporters after the rally, which saw participants sporting banners in support of the prime minister.

Meanwhile, Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin told Bernama that today’s rally was peaceful with organisers following police instructions and recommendations.

He also said that a permit was no longer needed for such a rally and that organisers had provided the police notice of at least five days about the location of the rally even though it was no longer a crime to not inform the police. - Bernama