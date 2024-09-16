Tuanku Muhriz expresses regret, sadness over reports of child exploitation

SEREMBAN: The Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, expressed his regret and sadness over recent reports of child exploitation involving an organisation.

“I am deeply saddened by reports of an organisation masquerading as an Islamic welfare entity, yet allegedly abusing children under their care and exploiting them as labourers.

“This behaviour is contrary to the principles that Muslims should uphold,” His Royal Highness remarked during the state-level Maulidur Rasul celebration at the Seremban City Council Square today.

Tuanku Muhriz emphasised that every Muslim should exemplify true Islamic values in their daily lives, such as sincerity, honesty, trust, justice, unity, brotherhood, simplicity, and mutual respect.

He noted that Islam, as the Federal religion enshrined in the Federal Constitution, provides Muslims with the opportunity to demonstrate the religion’s greatness and purity to the non-Muslim community.

Islam not only addresses the dimensions of the hereafter but also provides guidance on worldly matters that lead people towards goodness, making it a religion of universal mercy, he said.

Tuanku Muhriz emphasised that Islam is an Ad-Deen, a comprehensive way of life that encompasses all aspects of human existence, highlighting unity and fostering positive relationships among people.

“Rasulullah SAW was sent by Allah SWT to foster unity in a diverse society by emphasising kind speech and setting a precedent through his actions. The leadership qualities exhibited by the Prophet SAW demonstrate his commitment to social justice, equality, and moral integrity,” said Tuanku Muhriz.

He urged all leaders and Muslims in the state to work together in strengthening unity and brotherhood and practice an attitude of helping each other and respecting other races.

“If we extend our help to others, we will receive help in return. If we show respect to others, we will be respected in turn,” he said.