Tuanku Muhriz graces 71st Royal Signals Regiment Change of Colours parade ceremony

KUALA LUMPUR: Negeri Sembilan Yang di-Pertuan Besar, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir graced of the 71st Royal Signals Regiment of the Western Field Command (71 RSDPMB) Changing of Colours parade ceremony at the Army Commander’s Square, Sungai Besi Perdana Camp here today.

The parade ceremony, involving four detachments consisting of 23 officers and 336 other ranks, was also attended by Chief of Army Gen Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan.

The Malaysian Army announced in a statement that today’s date was chosen as it was the 43rd anniversary of the establishment date of the unit, July 7, 1981.

“This ceremony is a sign of honour and appreciation for loyalty, service and sacrifice in defending the sovereignty of the King and the country. The function and identity of the colours also serve as a symbol of pride and excellence of a unit to maintain the fighting spirit, bravery, determination, perseverance as well as mental and physical endurance of the regiment, especially on the battlefield,“ the statement read.

The same statement expressed that Tuanku Muhriz, as Colonel-in-Chief of the 71st Royal Signals Regiment, conveyed his great pride in the regiment’s excellent performance and his full confidence that this level of excellence will be maintained.

“The oath taken must be fulfilled to ensure Malaysia is always protected from any threats. The role of every member is important in supporting the country’s agenda and (always) being prepared to face any future contingencies,“ he said.

The Army also explained that the regiment’s Colours were awarded on June 5, 2004 at Dataran Merdeka here in conjunction with the 12th Yang di-Pertuan Agong Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Tuanku Syed Putra Jamalullail’s birthday.

This makes the regiment’s Colours 20 years old, qualifying it for change, in accordance with the Armed Forces Council Instructions (AFCI) 1960, that states that the change of colours can be made after 15 years.