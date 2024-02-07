PETALING JAYA: A duck egg entrepreneur was nearly choked to death when her tudung (headscarf) became entangled in a cleaning machine in Sekinchan on June 26.

According to Sinar Harian, the incident occurred during a live broadcast on TikTok, where Norizan Ahmed Jaaffar, 55, temporarily took over the egg cleaning duties due to her workers being on break.

“Usually, the egg cleaning work is done by my workers but on that day they were on break.

“So I took over briefly to do this live broadcast,“ she recounted.

In a 24-second video recently uploaded on TikTok, she can be seen being forcefully pulled towards the machine, causing her head to hit its top part.

Describing the frightening experience, she shared, “It felt like life and death when my headscarf choked my neck.”

“My husband and workers heard my cries for help, and my husband quickly switched off the machine,“ she added, expressing gratitude for their swift response.

“Alhamdulillah (Thank God), I am safe but my neck is painful from being choked.

This incident has really traumatised me and made me fearful of the machine,“ she stated.

Reflecting on the incident, she advised the public to remain vigilant of their surroundings and to concentrate on one task at a time.