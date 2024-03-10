Tunku Mahkota Ismail has audience with Sultan of Selangor

JOHOR BAHRU: Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail had an audience with the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah on Tuesday.

This was shared through a post on Tunku Mahkota Ismail’s official Facebook page, along with several photos of the meeting.

During the discussion, Tunku Mahkota Ismail and Sultan Sharafuddin exchanged views on fostering unity among Malaysians, upholding professionalism in the country and the important role of the Royal Institution in serving as a unifying symbol for the nation.

Also discussed were matters related to football, where both agreed that football rivalries should remain on the field, and mutual respect and unity should prevail off it.