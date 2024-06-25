TVET Foundation Programme expands opportunities for highly skilled workforce

GEORGE TOWN: The Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Foundation Programme enables students from arts and humanities backgrounds to transition into Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields, ensuring a highly skilled workforce in the engineering and science sectors.

Higher Education (MOHE) Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Zambry Abd Kadir, said the ministry is continually seeking broad and flexible approaches to transform the country’s higher education system, moving beyond a solely campus or university-based model.

“This is why the government has introduced and emphasised the TVET programme. It is not just about low-level technical courses.

“In fact, we aim to elevate the status of TVET, including in engineering and other crucial technical fields,“ he told reporters after a dialogue session with the Electrical and Electronics (E&E) industry here today.

He added that the TVET Foundation Programme at Polytechnics offers opportunities for arts and humanities students who have excelled in science and mathematics, preparing them for entry into the industry.

He said this creative approach could alleviate the labour shortages required by specific industries in the country.

On the dialogue session held today, Zambry said it was specifically arranged for bilateral discussions on the sector’s requirements, covering aspects such as workforce supply and job opportunities.

The session was attended by industry leaders, deans of E&E faculties from Malaysian universities, and students engaged in the ministry’s Research and Industry-Infused Incubator (MRI3) at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM).

He also witnessed a cheque handover ceremony where industry partners contributed over RM5 million to USM, Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) and Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) as a strategic cooperation between industries and higher education institutions in nurturing future talent.

The industry partners included Intel, Oppstar Technology, PKT Logistics and Nihon Superior.