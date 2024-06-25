TVET: Govt is colour blind in providing opportunities to all - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The government takes a colour-blind stance in providing opportunities for Malaysians to attend Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) courses, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said that this approach is evident in the government’s efforts to open up opportunities for students regardless of race to undergo TVET-related training in China.

“(The government) has been able to secure 5,125 placements for Malaysian students to be sent to China with full scholarships. The government or organisation only needs to pay for the flight tickets.

Furthermore, he pointed out that this initiative benefits students from various backgrounds, including those of Chinese, Indian, Sabahan, and Sarawakian descent, offering them valuable exposure and educational opportunities in China.

Ahmad Zahid said this in his reply to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias (BN-Jelebu) during the oral question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today, addressing the first quota offered to Malaysian and Chinese students under the Malaysia-China Institute (MCI).

On May 30, Ahmad Zahid reportedly said that 220 Chinese companies offered 5,125 places to Malaysian students to undergo TVET-related training for short-, medium- and long-term thus becoming a game changer in boosting the TVET industry in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said that as many as 98.5 per cent of TVET students under Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA), an agency under his ministry, secured employment. He clarified that the remaining 1.5 per cent opted to further their education by pursuing diplomas, degrees, and even master’s degrees.

Emphasising the importance of aligning courses with industry demands, Ahmad Zahid stressed, “We want the courses offered to be driven by the needs of industry players, ensuring graduates are readily employable in these companies.

“What we (the government) are doing now is that the industry players or the companies continue to enter MoA (Memorandum of Agreement) with TVET institutions,” he said, adding that this collaboration ensures that students completing specific courses have opportunities for continued employment within these companies.