Wakin Chau returns to KL with ‘Younger Me 3.0’ Concerts Tour this Oct 18

MANDOPOP icon Wakin Chau is set to make a powerful return to Kuala Lumpur with the all-new upgraded edition of his concert tour The Younger Me Concerts Tour 3.0, taking place at the Axiata Arena on Oct 18, 2025.

Jointly presented by Star Planet, Live Nation and ACO Media, this show promises an emotional wave of singalongs and unforgettable moments.

Marking his 40th year in music, Chau continues to tell life’s stories through songs. His voice has defined a generation’s youth and remains etched in the collective memory of fans across the Chinese-speaking world. From the warmth of Friends to the resolute Against All Odds, the tender You Make Me Happy and Sad, and the timeless classics like Kiss My Baby, Flower Heart and Is There a Song, each hit transcends time, remaining as moving today as ever.

The tour title “Younger Me” is inspired by Ang Lee’s film Life of Pi and serves as a continuation of Chau’s “Younger” tour launched five years ago. Now evolved into version 3.0, this upgraded production pushes boundaries with bold innovations in visual, auditory and stagecraft, delivering an immersive, nostalgia-filled journey for fans both old and new.

This is more than just a concert — it is a deeply personal musical odyssey. For Chau, this performance is a heartfelt tribute to his loyal fans and a reflective journey for himself.

This world tour offers a time-travelling experience through four decades of Chau’s musical legacy. The concert will feature cutting-edge layered LED backdrops, dynamic lighting projections and a crafted stage design that brings each song’s narrative to life. As melodies unfold, the fusion of visuals, lights and effects vividly amplifies the emotional nuances behind every lyric — turning familiar tunes into unforgettable visual memories.

Tickets will go on public sale at 12pm, Aug 6, 2025.