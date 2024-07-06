Two arrested over brawl at Penang convenience store

PETALING JAYA: Authorities have detained two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, following a fight at a convenience store in Seberang Jaya, Penang on late Monday night.

In a statement as reported by FMT, Seberang Perai Tengah police chief Helmi Aris said that according to their investigations the altercation happened around 11:50 pm.

“During the incident, a salesperson at the premises was approached by two men. One of them requested alcohol from the salesperson.

“A misunderstanding then happened, which escalated into a fight between the two parties. One of the individuals used a helmet to strike the other’s back outside the premises,” he said.

One of them sustained minor facial injuries, while the other was unharmed.

“The case is being investigated under Section 324 and Section 323 of the Penal Code, as well as Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955,” he added.

A video of the fight has since gone viral on social media.