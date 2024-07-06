A Facebook video showing physical altercation between a man believed to be drunk and a convenience store owner in Seberang Jaya, Penang has gone viral on social media.

As details about what sparked the altercation remain unclear, the situation escalated when the purportedly drunk person throws his helmet on the counter and yells, “1-on-1!”

The shopkeeper accepts the challenge which lead to a fistfight.

It was a one-sides affair though as the shopkeeper swiftly landed several punches toward his challenger, causing the latter to end up on the floor.

“Be a gentleman,“ the shopkeeper said.

“Whoever loses, go out of the store.”

Unwilling to accept defeat, the apparently drunk man got up for round two, which resulted in a pretty similar outcome.

Still belligerent, the man retrieved his helmet and struck the shop owner on the head.

The owner, seemingly unfazed by the blow, said, “Okay, come!” and the fight continued into a third and final round.

Ultimately, a decisive knee strike from the shopkeeper ended the fight, leaving the drunk man sprawled on the floor.

While netizens continue to comment, criticise and even satirise the apparently inebriated individual for his behaviour, the Penang police has yet to comment on the incident.