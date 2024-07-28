Two foreigners arrested for smuggling petrol using local vehicles

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) arrested two Thai nationals suspected of smuggling petrol in local vehicles to a neighbouring country.

Its director, Muhammad Nizam Jamaludin said both suspects, a 21-year-old man and 39-year-old woman, were nabbed at a roadblock in Jalan Durian Burung towards the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) in Kota Putra, Durian Burung at noon yesterday.

“The enforcement team received a case handover from the General Operations Force (GOF) involving two vehicles with local registration numbers and two Thai drivers, suspected of possessing a controlled substance, that is petrol, to be smuggled into Thailand.

“The result of an inspection on the two Proton Wira vehicles found modified tanks containing 130 litres of fuel, suspected to be petrol, in each car,” he said here today.

He said the Kuala Nerang Magistrate’s Court had issued a four-day remand order, starting today, against the two suspects to complete the investigation into the case.

“The case is being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 (Act 122) and read together with Regulation 3 of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974,” he said.

“KPDN gives a stern warning to all parties dealing with controlled and subsidised goods to always comply with the enforced legislation and that the ministry will not compromise with any party involved in such activities,“ he added.