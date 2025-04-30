Terengganu FA deputy president Marzuki dies at 60

IT was a sad day for the football fraternity in Terengganu following the death of Terengganu Football Association (TFA) deputy president Datuk Marzuki Sulong tonight. He was 60.

Marzuki, who was also a member of the Malaysian Football League (MFL) board of directors, died at about 7.40 pm at his residence in Kampung Bukit Calok, Setiu.

According to 56-year-old Amrang Sulong, his elder brother had previously been admitted to Hospital Salam in Kuala Terengganu before being referred to Sultan Zainal Abidin Hospital due to heart disease and diabetes.

Marzuki leaves behind his wife, Sharifah Nor Salma Chong Abdullah, in her 60s, and seven children.

“My brother always loved football, even from his school days... His remains will be laid to rest at the Bukit Calok Cemetery, Penarik in Setiu at 11 am tomorrow,” said Amrang.