Two former babysitters plead not guilty to abusing baby

JERTIH: Two former babysitters pleaded not guilty in the Besut Sessions Court today to charges of abusing a baby at a daycare centre in Kampung Raja earlier this month.

The accused, Wan Zaharah Wan Mahmud, 50, and Nuraihan Rozelan, 26, were jointly charged with causing physical harm to the right arm of the approximately one-year-old girl.

The offence allegedly occurred on Sept 5 around 9.45 am at Taska Sayangku Harma in Kampung Raja.

They were charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a penalty of up to RM50,000 in fines or imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both, along with a good behaviour bond and community service order.

Judge Ahmad Fadhli Mahmud granted each of the accused a bail of RM8,000 with one surety and set Oct 24 for the next case mention.

He also ordered both of the unemployed defendants to report to the nearest police station monthly and barred them from tampering with witnesses.

Deputy public prosecutor Rabiatul Addawiah Mohd Noorlee appeared for the prosecution, while the accused were represented by lawyer Ghazali Ismail.