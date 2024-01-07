Two friends charged for murder of Bangladeshi man

KUALA LUMPUR: Two men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today for the murder of their Bangladeshi friend two weeks ago.

Bangladeshi Mohammad Milon Miah, 36, and Kader Batcha @ Kader Oli Mohamed Shariff, 64, who is a local, are charged with murdering Apu Chandra Barmon at Jalan Travers, Brickfields, here, at 7.39 am last June 16.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years and if not sentenced to death shall be punished with at least 12 strokes of the cane, if convicted.

Both accused nodded after the charge was read out to them before Magistrate Illi Marisqa Khalizan.

However, no lea was recorded as the murder case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The court fixed Aug 29 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Hamizah Hisan appeared for the prosecution while the two accused were unrepresented.