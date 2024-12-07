Two friends charged with trafficking underage girls

KANGAR:Two friends, including an underage girl, pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two charges of trafficking two underage girls for the purpose of sexual exploitation on July 2.

For the first charge, Shakila Latiff, 25, and her 17-year-old friend were charged together with trafficking a 16-year-old teenage girl for the purpose of sexual exploitation at a hotel in Persiaran Jubli Emas here at 6.20 pm, July 2.

As for the second charge, the two accused were charged with committing the same act involving another 14-year-old girl in a separate room at the same hotel at 6.25 pm, on the same date.

They were charged under Section 14 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code which provides for life imprisonment or imprisonment for a period of not less than five years and can be whipped if convicted.

The prosecution of the case was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Alia Suzila Chek Pi, while the accused were not represented.

Judge Musyiri Peet allowed both accused to be bailed at RM15,000 with one surety for the first charge and RM10,000 with one surety for the second charge.

The two accused were also subject to additional conditions by having to report to the nearest police station every month and are not allowed to approach prosecution witnesses and victims.

The court fixed August 22 for the re-mention of the case.