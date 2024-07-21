Two friends feared drowned at Pantai Batu Layar

KOTA TINGGI: Two friends have been reported missing and are feared drowned while swimming at Pantai Batu Layar, here, today.

Punggai Fire and Rescue Station (BPP) operations commander Mohammad Saifulizam Mohd Rofi said the missing individuals have been identified as Muhammad Syahmie Zamzam, 26, and Haqim Abdul Rahim Lee, 20.

He said the station was alerted to the incident at 9.38 am, and the operation is still underway to locate the victims.

“The distance between the beach and the location where the two victims are feared to have drowned is approximately five kilometres,” he said in a statement today.

In addition, Kota Tinggi district police chief, Supt Hussin Zamora, confirmed that the police have received a report concerning the incident.