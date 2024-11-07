Two held for storing, trafficking syabu worth RM4m

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested two local men, believed to be involved in the storage and distribution of syabu, in two raids, and seized drugs worth RM4 million, in Desa Petaling, yesterday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said following a raid by Bukit Aman NCID’s special team from 2.40 pm to 5.30 pm, 126.18kg of syabu was seized from a car, and a 37-year-old suspect was arrested.

He said that the results of the interrogation of the first suspect led the police to a second raid, in a house in the same area, and arrested another man, aged 43.

“This syndicate is believed to have been active since the middle of 2023, and the modus operandi used is to smuggle in drug supplies from a neighbouring country by road.

“All these drugs are meant for distribution in the local market, especially around the Klang Valley,“ he said at a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters (IPK KL), today.

The two suspects were remanded for seven days, until July 17, to assist in the investigation, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“Also seized were two cars - a Perodua Alza and a Mercedes Benz - estimated to be worth RM97,700, under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988, bringing the total value of the drug and property seizure to RM4.14 million,” he said.