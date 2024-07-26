Two Indonesian fishermen charged with trafficking 10.61 kg of drugs

TELUK INTAN: Two Indonesian fishermen were charged at the Sessions Court here today with trafficking 10.61 kilogrammes (kg) of drugs last week.

Budi Heriansyah, 42, and Jasli, 48, nodded after the charge was read to them before Judge Intan Nurul Farena Zainal Abidin.

However, no plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

According to the charge sheet, the duo are accused of trafficking 10.61 kg of methamphetamine at the Kampung Bagan Sungai Tiang fishermen’s jetty in the Bagan Datuk district at 10 pm on July 15.

The charge is framed under Section 39B (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 39B (2) of the same act, which provides the death penalty, or life imprisonment and 15 strokes of the cane if convicted.

No bail was granted, and the court set Sept 27 for mention pending chemical reports.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Izzudin Fakri Hamdan appeared for the prosecution, while the accused were unrepresented.