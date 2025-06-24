ASEAN boosts women’s leadership & coaching in sports

ASEAN countries must establish structured, time-bound strategies to enhance gender equity in sports, particularly in leadership and coaching positions, said Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

Speaking at the ASEAN Conference on Gender Equity in Sports 2025, Yeoh highlighted that women hold less than 20 per cent of accredited coaching roles in the region. “Coaching remains male-dominated due to unconscious bias and a shortage of female role models,“ she noted.

To address this, Yeoh proposed a national registry for women coaches and targeted support programs to elevate qualified candidates. “We must transition from intention to action with measurable goals,“ she emphasized.

Malaysia has taken proactive steps, including the Safe Sport Code (2023) and National Sports Vision 2030 (VSN 2030), ensuring safe, inclusive sports environments. Over 1,180 organizations have pledged adherence to the Safe Sport Code, while 3,769 personnel have completed related training.

The ministry also enforces mandatory background checks for National Sports Council-appointed coaches, with plans to extend this to all licensed coaches.