Two nabbed over break-in at Selangor FC player’s house

SHAH ALAM: Police believe they have solved the break-in case at the house of Selangor FC defender Ahmad Khuzaimi Piee with the arrest of two men in Marang, Terengganu, on June 26.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the suspects, aged 28 and 33, were detained at KM 23 Jalan Kuala Terengganu-Kuantan near Kampung Alur Tuman.

“They were arrested after both of them were involved in an accident in the area,” he told a press conference at the Selangor police contingent headquarters here today.

With the arrest, Hussein confirmed that the case had no connection to the recent incidents involving several other football players.

According to him, preliminary investigations revealed that the two men, believed to have been involved in the activities since early this year, had allegedly committed nine house break-in cases across Selangor, Terengganu, Pahang, and Melaka.

Hussein said further investigation led to the seizure of items totaling RM55,000 in value, which included a Yamaha Y15ZR motorcycle, a handbag, a mobile phone, and a watch.

“The suspects also tested positive for methamphetamine, and they have been remanded for seven days until tomorrow under Section 457 of the Penal Code,” he said.

The media reported on May 23 that the police were tracking down the suspects who had broken into Ahmad Khuzaimi’s house and stolen his motorcycle on May 22.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said they received a report regarding the incident from the 31-year-old player at 11.30 pm.