Two RMAF aircraft carrying injured Palestinians land at Subang air base

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Airbus A-400M aircraft of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) carrying injured Palestinians landed safely at the RMAF base in Subang here at about 2 pm today.

The first plane landed safely at 2 pm while the second aircraft landed a few minutes later after taking off from Al Maza Air Force Base in Cairo, Egypt last night.

They were then taken to the field hospital set up in the hangar of the air base for health screening.

Earlier, Egyptian Ambassador to Malaysia Ragai Nasr told Bernama that two aircraft carrying 40 injured Palestinians and 80 of their relatives had taken off from the air base in Cairo to Kuala Lumpur on Thursday night.