Two young scientists to represent M’sia at 73rd Nobel Laureate Meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) will send two young scientists to represent the country at the 73rd Nobel Laureate Meeting dedicated to Physics in Lindau, Germany, from June 30 to July 5.

MOSTI, in a statement today, said Nur Alia Sheh Omar, 33, and Tang Jia Heak, 21, will join over 600 other outstanding young scientists from 90 countries and interact with at least 30 Nobel Prize winners.

According to the statement, the meeting will focus on three key themes: quantum physics and quantum technologies, physics-based solutions to the energy challenge, and artificial intelligence in physics.

“The meeting will offer these outstanding early-career scientists a unique opportunity to present their research, exchange experiences and ideas, and draw inspiration from their peers and Nobel Laureates,” the statement said.

In the same statement, Nur Alia, a Research Fellow at Aston University in the United Kingdom, expressed hope that her participation in the meeting would expand her view and knowledge and allow her to bring home new ideas.

“I am truly honoured and grateful to have been selected to represent Malaysia and Aston University, the United Kingdom, at the 73rd Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting. I am thrilled to meet and learn from Nobel Laureates in Physics and other young scientists worldwide,” she said.

Nur Alia completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Physics and Master of Science in Advanced Materials, followed by a PhD in Sensor Technology at Universiti Putra Malaysia. Her research interests include surface plasmon resonance optical sensors, waste-derived nanomaterials, and green synthesis.

Tang, an undergraduate student in Physics at Universiti Malaya, said he is very excited to be chosen as the country’s representative and will take advantage of the opportunity to broaden his perspective and learn advanced topics during the meeting.

“My heartfelt thanks to the Academy of Sciences Malaysia (ASM) for making my trip to Germany possible,” he said.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang said Malaysia’s participation in global science and technology initiatives is pivotal not only in elevating its international standing but also in bringing cutting-edge practices and insights back to Malaysia.

“This enables us to fortify our domestic capabilities and accelerates our journey towards becoming a knowledge-based economy, which is crucial for our sustained growth and competitiveness,” he said.

ASM president Datuk Dr Tengku Mohd Azzman Shariffadeen said by joining this programme, Nur Alia and Tang can become strong partners in top-flight research programmes worldwide.

“ASM has high hopes that this programme will have a lasting positive impact on the participants where they can address critical issues and improve communities’ quality through scientific and technological advancements,” he added.

Since 2004, Malaysia has sent 86 young scientists, including this year’s participants, to the Nobel Laureate Meetings through MOSTI and ASM.

In October 2023, the ASM Selection Committee for the 73rd Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting conducted interviews to evaluate this year’s applicants. Thirteen candidates were shortlisted and endorsed by the Steering Awards Committee, and two were selected to represent Malaysia.