UCSF must strengthen STEM, TVET programmes - Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has urged Universiti College Sabah Foundation (UCSF) to enhance its programmes in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) as well as Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to effectively meet the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Hajiji, who also serves as UCSF’s chancellor, emphasised the state government’s commitment to supporting the Yayasan Sabah-owned institution in improving educational quality and producing skilled graduates for the workforce.

He highlighted the importance of these initiatives in ensuring UCSF graduates are well-equipped to drive Sabah’s development across various economic sectors, including tourism and hospitality, agriculture, manufacturing, social and community development and the creative industries.

“Make full use of the knowledge and skills you have gained at UCSF to become efficient, creative and innovative professionals,“ Hajiji said in his speech at UCSF’s third convocation ceremony, held today at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC).

During the ceremony, 140 graduates received their scrolls, with 74 earning bachelor’s degrees and 66 obtaining diplomas.

Hajiji also expressed optimism that UCSF’s initiatives, including the establishment of the Centre for Development Studies (CDS), the Science, Technology and Innovation Centre (STIC) and the UCSF Entrepreneurship Centre, would achieve their goals.

“Our priority is to create a business-friendly environment, attract investments and ensure the workforce is equipped with skills for the future,“ he said.

Meanwhile, UCSF vice-chancellor Dr Rafiq Idris announced that the university is preparing to launch strategic programmes in collaboration with Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) and Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM).

He said since its founding, UCSF has benefited over 3,000 Sabahans through various degree, diploma, and certificate programmes, adding that the institution also emphasises eco-friendly concepts, as well as business, finance and digital literacy.

“UCSF students are made aware of the importance of diverse stakeholders in achieving global targets, particularly the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),“ he added.