UMNO will contest in Kuala Kangsar if by-election held - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA KANGSAR: UMNO will contest the Kuala Kangsar parliamentary seat if a by-election is held there, said its president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said that the results of the 15th General Election (GE15) serve as the basis for this intention, as UMNO received the second-highest number of votes after the candidate from an opposition party who won the seat.

“According to UMNO Secretary-General Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, the formula is that if we lost the seat (during the election) but we were in the second position (in terms of votes received), then in the upcoming election, it is incumbent on us to recapture the seat,“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid said this when opening the Kuala Kangsar UMNO Division Delegates Meeting at Dewan Jubli Perak here today.

In GE15 held on 19 November 2022, Bersatu’s Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid won the Kuala Kangsar parliamentary seat by securing 14,380 votes, while Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Maslin Sham Razman received 10,814 votes.

Besides Kuala Kangsar, Bersatu has submitted notices to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, requesting that the Gua Musang, Jeli, Bukit Gantang, Tanjung Karang and Labuan parliamentary seats be vacated following the party revoking the membership of their MPs for switching support to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, who is also BN chairman, said that the allocation of seats between BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) for GE16 will be discussed in detail in its Supreme Council meeting to ensure there is no overlap between the two parties.

Commenting on the decree by the His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, during the Maal Hijrah 1446 celebration yesterday to enhance enforcement against deviant teachings, Ahmad Zahid said the matter will be brought to the meeting of the National Council of Islamic Religious Affairs Malaysia (MKI) for discussion.

“We know that the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) is the coordinating body at the federal level for Islamic propagation and development, but the administration of Islam is under the jurisdiction of the Malay rulers and state governments.

“His Majesty’s decree can be brought to the MKI meeting chaired by Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah for further scrutiny and implementation,“ he said.