Uncontrolled use of social media can undermine unity - Pahang MB

BENTONG: The uncontrolled use of social media to disseminate hatred, distorted views and excessive sentiments about certain issues cannot be taken lightly, as it could undermine the unity that the nation has built.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail emphasised that in a multiracial society, it is everyone’s responsibility to avoid using these platforms to share sensitive comments concerning race, religion and royal institutions (3R).

“It can lead the country into turmoil, which could hamper economic growth, drive away investors and limit job opportunities.

“If this happens, we could find ourselves in a dire and impoverished state where even basic necessities become a challenge. Therefore, we should foster mutual respect and tolerance to build a harmonious and prosperous society,” he said.

Wan Rosdy said this in his speech during the launch of the state-level National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2024 at Dataran Bentong last night, which was read by state Felda, Cooperatives and Entrepreneur Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Amizar Abu Adam.

To ignite patriotism, he emphasised the importance of continuously educating and exposing the younger generation to the true meaning of independence so that they better appreciate the value of unity that has been achieved.

“They are the ones who will inherit the nation, and it is our responsibility to ensure they understand and value the struggles of previous generations. Without their struggles, today’s generation would not be living in peace,” he said.

Meanwhile, Amizar told reporters later that the event received an encouraging response, with around 3,000 attendees participating in various programmes.