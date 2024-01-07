Unemployed man charged with murdering wife in hotel room

BATU GAJAH: An unemployed man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his wife in a hotel in Pekan Batu Gajah two weeks ago.

Hairil Anaas (rpt: Anaas) Abdullah, 37, nodded after the charge was read before Magistrate Azlin Zeti Zainal Abidin, but no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The man was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code with murdering Nisya Syahkila Shaharun, 32, in the hotel room between 7.30 am and 2 pm last June 20.

The court set Aug 9 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Wan Mohd Ameerul Nazhif Wan Zulfikri appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.