Unemployed man charged with supporting Daesh

SEGAMAT: An unemployed man was charged in the Sessions Court here today on two counts of supporting and possessing materials linked to the terrorist group Daesh.

The accused, Hasbullah Hassan, 45, nodded in understanding after the charges were read before Judge Rahimah Abd Majid, but no plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

According to the first charge, Hasbullah was accused of supporting Daesh by promoting the terrorist group on a Facebook account bearing his name.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Special Branch Counter-Terrorism Division (E8) of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, at 9 am on March 23, 2023.

The charge is framed under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code.

For the second charge, the accused is charged with possession of materials, namely videos, photographs, and items related to the conduct of Daesh terrorists. This charge is framed under Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code.

The offence was allegedly committed at Jalan Teratai Dua, Felda Palong Timur Tiga, Batu Anam, here, at 12.30 pm on May 30, this year.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Hajar Mat Radzi appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.

The court set July 24 for the remention and submission of expert reports. No bail was offered to the accused, in accordance with Section 13 of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).