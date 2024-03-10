Unemployed man jailed one year for trespassing into ex-girlfriend’s house

KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man was ordered to be in jail for a year by the Ampang Magistrate’s Court today for trespassing into a house occupied by his ex-girlfriend following a misunderstanding between them.

Magistrate Amalina Basirah Md Top handed down the sentence on Mohd Imran Othman, 32, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged under Section 448 of the Penal Code with trespassing into the house of the girl’s father in Taman Melawati at 1.30 pm last Sept 18.

The offence provides a maximum prison sentence of three years or a fine of up to RM5,000 or both upon conviction.

Mohd Imran was also charged under Section 427 of the Penal Code with committing mischief by breaking the glass door and doorknob of the house resulting in a loss of RM41,580 at the same location and time.

He was also charged under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for behaving in a threatening manner towards the 24-year-old woman.

The magistrate sentenced him to imprisonment of six months, one year and seven days, respectively for the three charges, to be served concurrently from the date of arrest, which was last Sept 25.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Norhidayah Abdullah Sani appeared for the protection while lawyer Nadia Irwanita Mohamed Rosli from the National Legal Aid Foundation represented the accused.