Universities need to extend digital, AI courses to students of other major - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: All universities in the country have been told to offer digital and artificial intelligence (AI) courses to students from outside Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) majors such as literature, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this was to address the issue of a lack of engineers in the field to meet the needs of the industry following the investment of several giant technology companies including Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Infineon.

“We used to say (digital and AI courses) all must be graduates of Science, Mathematics and so on, but there is also a need to take (students) majoring in literature to follow part of this course.

“When I went to India recently, there was a company there that said not all digital or AI majors must be engineering graduates, there are some in literature graduates or selected courses that can be directed to specific needs,“ he said at the Groundbreaking Ceremony of Kerian Integrated Green Industrial Park (KIGIP) in Kerian, Perak today.

